Palm Desert standout golfer Caroline Wales commits to Kansas

Caroline Wales has committed to play golf at an elite collegiate level.

Wales has committed to Kansas to play golf for the Jayhawks. Wales chose Kansas for multiple reasons but really fell in love with everything the school offered.

So excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to play golf and continue my education at the University of Kansas. Thank you to everyone that’s helped me along the way. Thank you @KUWomensGolf for this amazing opportunity. Cannot wait to be a Jayhawk❤️💙 #BIG12 #rockchalk pic.twitter.com/mrTul73oiW — Caroline Wales (@caroline_wales) July 15, 2020

"When I visited Lawrence it was just a perfect fit and I can't wait to be a Jayhawk. Rock chalk Jayhawks!"

Wales added that KU provided her with the perfect blend of athletics and academics.

"The facilities are amazing and the coaches are awesome and I know with all that support, I'll be able to achieve my goals," said Wales who practices at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

"Academics are also super important to me so to be able to earn an excellent education at such a great institution is a dream come true for me."

Wales will be a senior at Palm Desert high school for the 2020-2021 school year before she heads to Kansas.