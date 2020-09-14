Local fighter Brandun Lee trying to reach 20-0 with new fight expected in October

Local Sports Events

La Quinta native Brandun Lee has been one of boxing's top prospects since he started fighting professionally in 2017.

The 21-year-old was expected to fight in September but has apparently decided to take a fight in October. This according to his tweet on Monday below.

My fight has been postponed to October 10th, fortunately a better opportunity has been presented to me for my next fight in October, which will be televised and I will be fighting for a title belt. #Staytuned 💯 pic.twitter.com/cNcv2WzPW5 — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) September 14, 2020

Details of the fight have yet to be announced.

Lee has fought twice in 2020 - January and March. Both of those bouts have been TKO's.

He is 19-0 with 17 knockouts in his career.