Local fighter Brandun Lee trying to reach 20-0 with new fight expected in October
La Quinta native Brandun Lee has been one of boxing's top prospects since he started fighting professionally in 2017.
The 21-year-old was expected to fight in September but has apparently decided to take a fight in October. This according to his tweet on Monday below.
Details of the fight have yet to be announced.
Lee has fought twice in 2020 - January and March. Both of those bouts have been TKO's.
He is 19-0 with 17 knockouts in his career.
