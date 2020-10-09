Palm Desert’s Desirae Krawczyk in Ladies’ Doubles Final at French Open

Local Sports Events

Desirae Krawczyk and her doubles partner Alexa Guarachi continue their Cinderella run at Roland Garros, advancing to the Ladies' Doubles Final at the French Open.

"It's been an amazing journey to get this far and get to play in our first Grand Slam final. We're trying to soak it all in, move on, and get ready for the next match on Sunday," Krawczyck told Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Krawczyk, a Palm Desert high school graduate, attended Arizona State University to play collegiate tennis.

Can't be stopped!



The dynamic duo of Desirae Krawczyk '16 and Alexa Guarachi have advanced to the semifinals of the Roland Garros! The pair take on No. 13 Nicole Melichar and No. 54 Iga Swiatek Friday in Paris 🇫🇷😈



📰 READ:https://t.co/b2t9Cm6Rpx pic.twitter.com/hy1N5v7roM — Arizona State Women’s Tennis (@sundevilwtennis) October 7, 2020

Her breakthrough performance in Paris has been a proud moment for the valley.



"Super surreal and well deserved. She's worked very hard to get to this point," said Morgan McIntosh, who won two CIF championships with Krawczyk at Palm Desert high school. McIntosh is now the head coach for the Aztecs, as well as College of the Desert.



Neither Krawczyk nor Guarachi had ever advanced past the round of 16 in a Grand Slam women’s doubles event prior to this tournament. But here they are with a chance to claim a major title.



No.14 seeds @aguarachi and @desiraekrawczyk continued their impressive run all the way to the doubles final!



No.14 seeds @aguarachi and @desiraekrawczyk continued their impressive run all the way to the doubles final! Sealing victory over Melichar and Swiatek at Roland Garros

"They are just on fire right now. So much momentum and I know she is so excited to be where she's at. She's always been a great doubles player. Great instincts, great hands," said McIntosh.



Krawczyk and her partner Guarachi will play in their first Grand Slam final on Sunday prior to the Single Gentleman's Final which will feature Rafael Nadal, the clay court King, who is seeking his 13th championship in Paris.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.