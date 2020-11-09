Xavier Prep’s Angie Carroll earns high honor as Heisman high school winner

Local Sports Events

PALM DESERT, CA—The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance announced Xavier Prep senior Angie Carroll as one of the 2020 Heisman High School Scholarship school winners.

Carroll was chosen from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021. More than 3,600 have been named school winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.

“Angie is a student athlete that connects a campus,” said Mark Campbell,

Xavier Athletic Director.

“Athletically, she is extremely gifted but beyond that she is a terrific student, a wonderful leader on and off the court, and has the innate ability to bring people together. She is competitive and tenacious, will give all she has and always for the betterment of the team.”

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most

accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting

students from schools across the country to share their stories of

leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness

their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to

advance their own futures but to improve the communities and world around them.

School winners will continue for the chance to become State Winners

and National Finalists.