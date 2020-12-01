Student-Athlete of the Week – Trevor Plott

Local Sports Events

"I was like, 'Wow, who is this kid?' He was just head and shoulders above everyone, I mean, it was like, everybody was watching him. He was that good," La Quinta High School's Track & Field Coach Brian Ansley said.

That kid was Trevor Plott. La Quinta High School's Track & Field Coach Brian Ansley remembers his speed on the soccer field in elementary school.

"When he finally got to high school, I was kind of like, 'Well, you gonna run track? Because, you know, it's not during soccer season and you could definitely, you know, be a superstar,'" Ansley said.

Plott became an instant success - running on varsity as a freshman. After sophomore year, he quit soccer to focus fully on track.

"It's just fun, it's fun to win, it's fun to race against other people, it's fun to compete, it's fun to get better," Plott said.

"He just really fell in love with it, fell in love with the 400 meters. That's my biggest story about Trevor Plott," Ansley said. "Track coaches understand it's very difficult to take a high school athlete with true speed as a sprinter per-se, and to make them into a 400 meter runner."

Plott also runs the 4x100 and 4x400 relays for the Blackhawks.

"That's always a fun thing to see, an athlete, really take the reins and not be afraid, you know, and that's a leadership role in itself, just no fear," Ansley said. "Just give me the baton, when it's on the line, I want to be the anchor. When it's on the line, I want to go against the best of the best."

"It's always, you know, having to push through the hard times. You know, at practice, it's always hard, but you've always got to just keep going and push through when it's hard, and you get better," Plott said.

Relationships with his teammates and family are very important to him.

"He supports his teammates tremendously. I see that from him. You know, really rooting for his team and cheering them on," Ansley said.

"My dad pushes me to try my best every track meet. My whole family, my grandpa, my uncles, you know, they show up and watch me run so it means a lot," Plott said.

Plott plans to run at the next level, but he's so much more than just a gifted athlete. He plays guitar and plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering.