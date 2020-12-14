CDPH says no prep, youth sports competition until Jan. 25, 2021

Local Sports Events

The California Department of Public Health issued a new guidance on Monday, Dec. 14 stating that youth/prep sports will be on hold until at least the end of January.

The guidance released which youth sports are permitted in what tier of reopening. Many of the low contact sports, like biking, golf, tennis and running are allowed even in the purple, or most restrictive, tier.

Baseball would be permitted in the red tier while football, soccer, and basketball would need to be in the orange tier before being allowed.

No matter what tier a county is in, inter-team competitions (i.e., between two teams) will not be allowed in California until January 25, 2021, at the earliest.

The return-to-competition date will be reassessed by January 4, 2021 and will be based on the latest coronavirus transmission trends.

Inter-team competitions, tournaments, or events aren't allowed, but an exception can be made for sports where individual competitors from multiple teams are routine like track and field; cross-country; golf; skiing/snowboarding; tennis; and swimming/diving.

The local health department would have to grant authorizations before these events or tournaments could be held.