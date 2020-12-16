Skip to Content
CIF Southern Section issues update, response to CDPH latest

The wait for high school sports will continue until at least Jan. 25, 2021. This after the California Department of Public Health issued a new guidance on Monday, Jan. 14, 2020.

CIF-SS issued a response on Wednesday following that release. The complete document is below.

CIF-SS says they continue to advocate on behalf of the student-athletes in getting back to competition but need the approval from CDPH.

Prep and youth sports will remain on hold until permission is granted.

Stay with KESQ as this story continues to develop.

