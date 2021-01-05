Student-Athlete of the Week – Caroline Wales

Local Sports Events

"I just have the inner desire… I'm like… when I want to achieve something I'm going to do it…"

Caroline Wales grew up a two sport athlete -- golf and gymnastics. She says that combination has made her mentally strong.

((Kaitlyn Ellis - PD Golf Coach))

"To be able to coach Caroline Wales is such an honor. She's out there every single day even if it's in the pouring rain or it's 100 degrees out there, she's out there making herself be better in any way possible."

Tournament cancellations due to the pandemic drove Wales to challenge herself by playing on the Cactus Tour.

((Caroline Wales - Palm Desert Golfer))

"I was like, 'you know what, what do I have to lose? It can only make me better.'"

Wales not only played alongside the pros and collegiate players, but she hung right there with them. Her success got the attention of Kansas -- where she's now committed to play DI golf.

((Caroline Wales - Palm Desert Golfer))

"It was a huge confidence booster, I had a couple really good finishes. One of them I finished low amateur."

((Kaitlyn Ellis - PD Golf Coach))

"The key to her success is surrounding herself with people that challenge her and make her better mentally and also physically in her golf game… and that's what really separates her from other athletes."

Wales started playing golf at First Tee. Now she's a volunteer there with the goal of inspiring other junior golfers.

((Caroline Wales - Palm Desert Golfer))

"I've found that there are a lot of people who want to help junior players and the support I've received from courses around here has been tremendous and I want their support to be continued for the future junior players as well."

Wales hopes to turn pro after her four years as a Jayhawk.

"Golf is a sport you can play for life so I'll always be a golfer."