Student-Athlete of the Week – Jayson Bittner

"You wouldn't think it, but like, I'm a band nerd and also a baseball player," said RMHS senior baseball player Jayson Bittner.

Jayson Bittner does it all. The Rancho Mirage baseball captain prides himself on being a utility player.

"I don't want to just have my mind set on one thing. It's good to be dynamic."

He's a pitcher, shortstop, mentor and leader.

"He really connects with our younger kids really well, they love working with him," said head coach David Shaw.

Head baseball coach David Shaw says his character is what stands out most.

"He does the right thing when nobody's watching. I can tell you that for a fact."

But it wasn't always easy. Bittner was sent down to JV his sophomore year and had to work his way back to being a varsity starter. A moment he says defined his baseball career.

"I used that as motivation and I really focused up in the next game and that's when I threw my first no hitter," said Bittner.

"He took it upon himself to challenge himself and you could see it, cause ever since, he's probably our most consistent arm on the mound," said Shaw.

Bittner is headed to Cornerstone University to play baseball and continue to pursue his music career.

"It's going to be a big loss when he leaves our program. I think, just from an emotional standpoint, I think the coaches have relied on him so much as an individual. I don't think we can replace him," said Shaw.

Professional baseball is his ultimate goal. But if that doesn't work out, Bittner says he's considering becoming a film composer.

