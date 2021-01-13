Oklahoma Drill: CV head football coach Brett Davis leaves valley for school in home state

Local Sports Events

Brett Davis is from Oklahoma.

If his accent, which hits you harder than a middle linebacker, didn't give it away then it's his most recent decision to head home.

"I'm really grateful for the chance and humbled to be part of such a great program at Spiro," said Davis.

After spending six seasons as head football coach at Coachella Valley high school, Davis has accepted the head coaching position at Spiro high school, one of the top programs in the Sooner State.

But for Davis, this move was bigger than just football.

"It's going to be good to be back home, closer to my family. The whole COVID situation made re-think the importance of my family even more so than I already did," said Davis.

Coachella Valley head football coach Brett Davis has moved out of the valley to take a job at Spiro in his home state of Oklahoma. One of the best sound bites in the game. He will be missed. More tonight on @KESQ. @Spiro_Bulldogs @cvhspitcrew @TaylorKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/fQg4vbfHus — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 13, 2021

Davis' departure will undoubtedly leave a hole in the valley. His energy, passion and enthusiasm for the sport will be missed much like he will miss being here.

"I'll miss the kids I got to work with every day. The community welcomed me in and I was blessed to have great support there," said Davis.

Beloved by his players, his aggressive aerial attack offense was fun to watch every Friday night, especially the record-setting 2018 season when the offense averaged nearly 50 points and 450 yards per game.

40 years is a long time but the drought is done! Congrats to the CV Arabs for winning the league title! 🏆🏈 pic.twitter.com/vraDPhSjpZ — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) October 28, 2017

Davis led the Arabs to two league championships, a playoff win and some notable victories over local powerhouse programs.

CV makes history with win over La Quinta - the first time in 23 years! What a wild one in Thermal as the Arabs hang on to beat the Blackhawks 38-36.@AngeloFitz4 @cvhspitcrew @CVUnified @CvHigh



Complete coverage 🏈 https://t.co/qJYA0472Ei pic.twitter.com/aAbnMbUPgd — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 1, 2018

"I wish the kids success. These kids in the east valley really deserve to do great things and they can do great things. I'll always love them and miss them," said Davis.

No word on a new head coach at CV has been made at this time. Stay with KESQ for the latest on this developing story.