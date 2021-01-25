Running in the right direction: Cross-country could resume soon as State returns to purple tier

Local Sports Events

Given the latest from Gov. Newsom, lifting the stay-at-home order, we could potentially see a return of high school sports competition.

However, those sports will be limited and operate under strict safety guidelines per the California Department of Public Health.

Right now, the only sport that would be allowed to compete is cross-country. According to CIF and the CDPH, cross-country is the only sport that checks all the boxes for return to play.

The reason the other sports - golf, swimming, tennis and track and field - are not in consideration for competition is because they "fall" under the Spring sports category.

Now, it should be noted that every public school operates under a respective district (CVUSD, DSUSD, PSUSD), which operates under the county (Riverside in this case), which operates under the state of California.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story and all high school sports in the valley.