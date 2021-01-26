Student-Athlete of the Week – Aubrey Bostick

Local Sports Events

Aubrey Bostick is synonymous with the word leader.

"Basketball, I'm more of a, you could say, more aggressive because it is a more aggressive sport, but for volleyball it's a little bit more older sister type of energy. But I feel like the leadership for both just has to be support, the biggest support system they can go to," said Bostick, RMHS senior basketball and volleyball captain.

"She's one of those people that's definitely not afraid to speak her mind when given the opportunity. That's a tribute to, you know, her maturity and her leadership ability," said Rob Cullinan, head girls basketball coach at Rancho Mirage high school.

The two-sport captain says leadership is something she inherited from looking up to her own big sister, who was also a volleyball player.

"It was just watching her, and getting the advice that she gives me now, that caused me to have such a love for the sport," said Bostick.

Bostick says her sister is her motivation.

"She drives me, whether it was with her success, or you could say failures, to be better," said Bostick.

Now Bostick has the opportunity to do something her sister wasn't able to, that's play volleyball in college. She says she utilizes that same passion she has for sports to fuel her in school.

"She competes on every possession in practice, whether it's a conditioning drill or a team drill, and she's the same way in the classroom," said Cullinan.

"If you apply that same passion to something you may not be as passionate about, trust me, it will succeed," said Bostick.

Bostick plans to major in criminal justice.

"I like helping people, being the person that they can call a hero," said Bostick.

Her dream is to one day use her leadership skills as an FBI Agent or a detective.