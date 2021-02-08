Former USC football star Darnell Bing headlines golf tournament for Olive Crest

Local Sports Events

The first ever Olive Crest golf tournament was on Monday, Feb. 8 at the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

Olive Crest is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping abused and neglected children through the power of family.

The tournament was headlined by former USC football star and NFL player Darnell Bing, who partnered with Olive Crest to help support their efforts in providing opportunities for children.

Bing was a part of the USC Trojans national championships in 2003 and 2004.

"To be able to give back and support those in need - that's one of my things and I really enjoy doing that and so does my wife. We've just been blessed to be apart of Olive Crest and so some of the wonderful work that they are doing here," said Bing.

Also taking part in the tournament was former Indio standout Oscar Lua. Lua was teammates with Bing at USC and is involved in the Trojan Club of the Desert.

"Today was all about giving back to the community," said Lua.

Lua was one of the many former USC football players who contributed to the cause.

https://twitter.com/BlakeArthur24/status/1358945379576733696?s=20

"I think Olive Crest provides a bridge for people and give them opportunities that may or may not have," said Lua.

According to Olive Crest executive director Tracy Fitzsimmons, the organization impacts the lives of over 1,800 kids in Riverside County every single day.

""Just the support we're gathering today is going directly to supporting and impacting lives of kids and families we serve here in the Coachella Valley."