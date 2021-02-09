Certain sports at College of the Desert in serious jeopardy for 2021-2022 season

Local Sports Events

Our world right now is a mystery. We are living in ever-changing, unprecedented times.

With that said, it appears that some sports at College of the Desert for the 2021-2022 season are not likely to happen.

Andrew John of The Desert Sun was first to report that Fall indoor/contact sports such as football, basketball, volleyball and soccer are not going to happen, citing current Roadrunner athletes.

While this may be true, no official decision from College of the Desert has been made at this time, despite multiple sources telling KESQ that certain Fall sports for the 2021-2022 season will be canceled.

Garrett Hayden, former Palm Desert football and basketball player told KESQ he is trying to transfer out from COD as soon as possible since his athletic season isn't likely to happen.

"Coach told us the basketball season is canceled about a month ago," said Hayden

Hayden says he was also planning on playing football but told KESQ that the football season isn't happening either.

"Football is cancelled, too - believe or not," said Hayden.

"Everything's closed and I just want to find a new opening, a new path to play. It's hard to get any exposure and time is of the essence. I only got one shot at this and I want to make this as memorable as I can with no regrets," said Hayden.

Marion Champion, Public Information Officer for COD said the following when we reached out for comment on the matter.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority. Given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, an official decision regarding participation in fall competition has yet to be made. Our coaches and staff are continuing to work virtually with our student athletes to keep them on track academically and to ensure their future success both on and off the playing field.”

It should be noted that College of the Desert can make their own decision in regards to athletic competition, independent of the California Community College Athletic Association. In other words, after the California Department of Public Health, COD has the final say on whether or not they want to allow sports competition.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.