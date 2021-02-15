The Prestige college golf tournament plays on under strict safety protocols

Local Sports Events

The 21st Prestige, one of the top college golf tournaments in the country, teed off on Monday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST.

A record 24 teams this year, all of them competing over three days in La Quinta, in quest of winning one of the most coveted prizes in NCAA men's golf.

The tournament, which was approved by Riverside County officials, is being played under strict safety protocols. Players are to wear masks when not competing and maintain proper social distance.

Coaches and players said this nothing new to them, they're accustomed to having to follow these guidelines which have become the new normal for everyone.

You can follow along for LIVE results at golfstat.com