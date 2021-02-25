Coachella Valley high school baseball program in need of help after equipment vandalized, stolen

Local Sports Events

Coachella Valley high school baseball needs your help. The Arabs had most of their equipment vandalized and/or stolen, leaving them with basically nothing.

We gotta be better as a community. Come on, this is not cool.



Please help @CVArabsBaseball if you can. @CvHigh @cvhspitcrew @CVUnified @KESQ @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/QiynwBxw9l — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 25, 2021

A GoFundMe account has been made by head coach Bobb Boetto. If you feel like making a financial contribution, you can make a donation there.

You can also find more information on the CVHS Baseball Facebook page or reach out directly to Coach Boetto at 760-984-3340.