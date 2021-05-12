NFL releases schedule for 2021 regular season

Local Sports Events

UNDATED (AP) - Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The game could see the return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of last season. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears with SoFi Stadium welcoming fans for the first time.

2021, it's go time! 🙌



The schedule is set! pic.twitter.com/tpt7rf1s0M — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2021

As for the other LA team, the Chargers start their season against Washington.

Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game.

The NFL also announced it will return to London in October for its first games in the city since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Jets on Oct. 10, and the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins a week later. The NFL says it is ready to return to London following a successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.