History for Henman: Seattle Kraken sign first player in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history today after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.

Congratulations and welcome to the #SeaKraken @LukeHenman16! We’re looking forward to continuing your development as a part of our organization! https://t.co/tXTveBqlYx — Ron Francis (@RonFrancis10) May 12, 2021

The 21-year-old currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year.

nbd just the first-ever #seakraken player @lukehenman16 stopping by to say hey 👋 pic.twitter.com/FLPIJdsZn0 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 12, 2021

Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.

The Kraken are the parent team to the future AHL franchise which will play in the Coachella Valley.