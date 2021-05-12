Skip to Content
History for Henman: Seattle Kraken sign first player in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history today after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.

The 21-year-old currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year.

Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.

The Kraken are the parent team to the future AHL franchise which will play in the Coachella Valley.

