Wild Wednesday: DEL basketball, boys’ playoff soccer, PD girls’ tennis on to title match
It was another busy night of sports around the valley. Watch for complete coverage of high school sports highlights and scores from Wednesday, May 19.
From worst to first, @HoopsAztec claims a share of the league championship with win tonight. @CoachSobczyk— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 20, 2021
Note: @PSBasketball1 can grab a share of the 'ship with a win Friday. It would be a 3-peat for the Tribe. pic.twitter.com/DlFK5rcqi9
Damn. 3 for 3 in girls @CIFSS soccer yesterday. 3 teams, 3 wins.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 20, 2021
Today was 0-3 for our local boys' teams. PS, DHS, RM all fall in respective semifinal.
PD does it!👧🎾🏹— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 19, 2021
Congrats to @pdhsofficial girls tennis team who will play for @CIFSS D2 championship on Friday! Aztecs are top ranked team in their division looking to finish the job. @pdhstennis @PDAztec_Zink
