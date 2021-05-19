Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
today at 11:18 PM
Published 11:04 PM

Wild Wednesday: DEL basketball, boys’ playoff soccer, PD girls’ tennis on to title match

It was another busy night of sports around the valley. Watch for complete coverage of high school sports highlights and scores from Wednesday, May 19.

