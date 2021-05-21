Friday 5/21: DEL basketball and baseball champions crowned, PD girls’ tennis falls in CIF title match

Local Sports Events

It was another busy night of sports with champions crowned in the Desert Empire League. Also, unfortunately, PD girls' tennis came up short of a championship.

Update: @PSBasketball1 won over RM to claim share of 3rd consecutive chip. Tribe 3-peat.



In baseball, PD defeat Shadow Hills 3-2 meaning that @XCPHSBaseball and @LQBaseball are co-champions. https://t.co/KW8T362V4A — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 22, 2021