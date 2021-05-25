Skip to Content
By
today at 11:24 PM
Published 11:06 PM

Tuesday 5/25: DEL track and field finals, Xavier Prep boys’ volleyball continues historic season

It was another exciting day of high school sports around the valley! Watch for complete coverage of the biggest sporting events of the day!

2021-05-25-DEL-Track-Events-RESULTSDownload
2021-05-25-DEL-Field-Events-RESULTSDownload
Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

