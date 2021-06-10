Coachella Youth Golf tees off this summer, aimed to provide competition and fun for grades 6-12

Local Sports Events

Coachella Youth Golf is a community based non-profit organization focused on providing competitive playing opportunities throughout the Coachella Valley this summer.

The program welcomes boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 6-12 who have a passion to compete and grow through the game of golf.

The program was co-founded by OD Vincent, an accomplished and well-respected person in the game of golf.

Vincent is a Hall of Fame inductee at Palm Springs High School, the University of Washington and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Visit the CYG website for more information.