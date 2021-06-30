Skip to Content
today at 11:24 PM
Palm Springs Power back up talk with sweep of rival San Diego Force

The Palm Springs Power put it on the Force, again.

And they did so after their manager didn't mince words when asked about the Power's rivals to the coast.

Following Dill's epic rant, the Power swept their two-game series with their rivals, earning a dominant 11-2 win on Wednesday night.

Palm Springs moves to 10-1 this season. Their next game is Friday night at 7:05 at Palm Springs Stadium.

