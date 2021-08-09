Skip to Content
Prep Football Preview: Xavier Prep talented, confident heading into 2021 season

The Saints have one of their strongest teams in recent years with a lot of returning starters after going 3-2 in the shortened season.

Xavier Prep's head coach James Dockery continues to try and "build Rome." While other teams will lean on a lot of youth, this could be Dockery's best team he's had since taking over the program in 2017.

Dockery is missing most of training camp to take part in a coaching fellowship program with the Washington Football Team.

