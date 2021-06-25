James Dockery to attend NFL coaching fellowship, will miss Xavier preseason camp

Sports

First reported by Andrew John of the Desert Sun.

When preseason training camp rolls around for our local high school football teams, one head coach will be notably missing. Xavier Prep's James Dockery will instead be with the Washington Football Team for the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The four-year NFL veteran will reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera in Washington.

The programs listed objectives are, "to use NFL clubs' training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position."

https://twitter.com/JamesDockery31/status/1408551572024434688

Dockery plans to return to coach the Saints this fall.