Prep Football Preview: New coach, new culture for Indio coming in to 2021 season

Local Sports Events

Indio named Daniel Hayes their new head coach this off-season and are hoping he can get the program going in the right direction.

The Rajahs went 1-3 in the shortened season, adding to their losing season streak. In fact, Indio hasn't had a winning season since 2008-2009 when they went 6-4.

This year, they're hoping a new coach and new culture can lead to more success.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the high school football season for complete coverage.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!