Prep Football Preview: Desert Hot Springs focused on fundamentals, physical brand of football for 2021 season

Desert Hot Springs enters the 2021 season with Errol Wilson as their head coach.

With Wilson, the Golden Eagles are trying to build a program that is fundamentally sound and plays a physical brand of football.

DHS went 1-4 in the shortened season, losing all three league games. They'll look to turn it around this year and build off what many teams are viewing the shortened season as an extended evaluation period.

