Prep Football Preview: Cathedral City comes in confident, should compete for league championship this season

Local Sports Events

Look out for the Lions in 2021. Cathedral City should be one of the top teams in the DVL.

The Lions have legitimate title aspirations, especially after a 4-1 record in the shortened season.

They're also strong with senior talent, boasting two of the top players in the valley in QB Oshea Wallace and WR/DB Frankie Valentino.

