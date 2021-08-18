Skip to Content
Prep Football Previews: Yucca Valley, 29 Palms both re-building programs

Yucca Valley and 29 Palms are looking forward to finally playing some football but both teams are re-building their program.

The Trojans played just two games in the shortened season, losing both of them. Meanwhile, the Wildcats went 3-1, which included a win over their rival YV.

