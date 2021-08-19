Prep Football Preview: Full roster, full schedule for Desert Mirage in 2021 following one-game season

Local Sports Events

Desert Mirage played just one game last season due to the ongoing pandemic and a lack of players.

This season the Rams have a full roster and a full schedule, filling them excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to compete.

