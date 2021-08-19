Skip to Content
Prep Football Preview: Full roster, full schedule for Desert Mirage in 2021 following one-game season

Desert Mirage played just one game last season due to the ongoing pandemic and a lack of players.

This season the Rams have a full roster and a full schedule, filling them excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to compete.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the high school football season for complete coverage.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores and more from games featuring our valley teams!

Blake Arthur

