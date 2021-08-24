29 Palms football not practicing, not playing against Big Bear this week due to positive tests

Local Sports Events

29 Palms football has not practiced for a couple weeks due to positive cases within the program.

NEW: 29 Palms' game against Big Bear this week is not happening. In fact, the Wildcats have not practiced in weeks due to positive tests within the program. Big Bear has rescheduled to play Fontana. @29coachUsh

@CoachStanford29 @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 25, 2021

MUSD requires mandatory testing once per week for Fall outdoor sports. The football program has been unable to have everyone test negative during that time.

The Wildcats' game against Big Bear won't be happening because of the inability to play. In fact, Big Bear has rescheduled to play Fontana.

There is a MUSD board meeting on Tuesday night that should address this issue.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.