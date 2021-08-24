Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Updated
today at 6:44 PM
Published 6:37 PM

29 Palms football not practicing, not playing against Big Bear this week due to positive tests

29 Palms football has not practiced for a couple weeks due to positive cases within the program.

MUSD requires mandatory testing once per week for Fall outdoor sports. The football program has been unable to have everyone test negative during that time.

The Wildcats' game against Big Bear won't be happening because of the inability to play. In fact, Big Bear has rescheduled to play Fontana.

There is a MUSD board meeting on Tuesday night that should address this issue.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

High School Football / High_School_Football / Local Sports Headlines / Video

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content