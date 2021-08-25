Skip to Content
today at 3:05 PM
Published 2:57 PM

Palm Springs’ football game against Grand Terrace cancelled, Indians searching for new opponent

Palm Springs' game at Grand Terrace this Thursday has been cancelled.

The Indians are currently working to find a new opponent but athletic director Mike Ventura tells KESQ he has not yet had any success in doing so.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur

