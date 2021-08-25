Palm Springs’ football game against Grand Terrace cancelled, Indians searching for new opponent

Local Sports Events

Palm Springs' game at Grand Terrace this Thursday has been cancelled.

🏈Today’s Frosh/Soph game and tomorrow’s varsity game at Grand Terrace has been canceled by Grand Terrace.



PSHS is looking for possible replacement games. — PSHS AD (@PSHSAD) August 25, 2021

The Indians are currently working to find a new opponent but athletic director Mike Ventura tells KESQ he has not yet had any success in doing so.

