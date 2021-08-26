Congressman Raul Ruiz recognizes local MMA fighters for overseas success
A handful of high school mixed martial artists were honored on Thursday for their recent success at the 2021 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships.
Special moment here in Desert Hot Springs, Congressman Raul Ruiz honoring MMA standouts after bringing home medals🏅 from an overseas competition. We’ll have more tonight on @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/rQSKgpykeJ— Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) August 26, 2021
