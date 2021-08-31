Shadow Hills hire Cory Cornelius as new head basketball coach, replacing Ryan Towner

Local Sports Events

Cory Cornelius is the new head basketball coach at Shadow Hills High School.

Cornelius was officially approved as the new coach during Tuesday's DSUSD board of education meeting,

Cornelius comes from Banning high school where he was the head coach for the Broncos, earning CIF-SS championships in 2016 and 2020.

Looking to add to the resume… Officially the Head Varsity Coach of Shadow Hills High School pic.twitter.com/NLacZsazjL — Coach Cory (@Coach_CoryC) September 1, 2021

Cornelius takes over for Ryan Towner who was arrested in June on charges of rape and oral copulation. Towner has since been released after posting bail.



