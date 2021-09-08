Skip to Content
Rancho Mirage football cancels game with Norte Vista due to COVID-19

Another local team has been forced to cancel a football game due to COVID-19.

Rancho Mirage has called off their game this Friday at home against Norte Vista because of positive tests within the program.

Sports Director Blake Arthur received confirmation of this report on Tuesday night from RMHS athletic director Chris Calderwood, as well as head football coach LD Matthews.

The Rattlers came into this week on a roll, still unbeaten on the season at 3-0.

