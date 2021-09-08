Rancho Mirage football cancels game with Norte Vista due to COVID-19

Local Sports Events

Another local team has been forced to cancel a football game due to COVID-19.

Rancho Mirage has called off their game this Friday at home against Norte Vista because of positive tests within the program.

UPDATE: Here we go again.....



Rancho Mirage at Norte Vista football game Friday has been cancelled due to COVID. Norte Vista is actively looking for a game, meaning the cancellation came from RM. Unfortunate. @RMHSFB @RMHSAD @KESQ @SportswithPep @baileyarredondo — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 8, 2021

Sports Director Blake Arthur received confirmation of this report on Tuesday night from RMHS athletic director Chris Calderwood, as well as head football coach LD Matthews.

The Rattlers came into this week on a roll, still unbeaten on the season at 3-0.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more information as this story develops.