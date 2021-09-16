BLSS: Week 5 high school football highlights, scores and more
The high school football season continues this week with a full schedule of games featuring our local teams.
WEEK 5
*Winning team is in BOLD
Thursday 9/16
Twentynine Palms at Cathedral City - Lions win DVL opener 28-17, improve to 4-0 this season
Rancho Christian at Xavier Prep - Saints win 38-14, finish non-league schedule at 2-2-1
Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley - Knights win 17-13, stay perfect on the season at 5-0
Friday night energy on a Thursday 🗣🗣— Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) September 17, 2021
Cathedral City - 29 Palms
Highlights on @KESQ in a bit! @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/YnCo2guDHY
Jarvis Crawford continues to shine for the Saints. He's making cuts and Ryder Ruiz needs a cut!😂 Xavier finishes their tough non-league schedule at 2-2-1. Excited to see how they look come time for DEL.@XCPHS_Football @ryderruiz_7 @JamesDockery31 @XCPAthletics pic.twitter.com/ODnZEycVfx— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 17, 2021
Friday 9/17
Redlands at Palm Springs
Chaffey at Rancho Mirage
Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta *Cancelled due to COVID-19
Desert Hot Springs at Coachella Valley
Desert Mirage at Indio
Palm Desert at Santiago
Capistrano Valley Christian at DCA
Yucca Valley at Banning
