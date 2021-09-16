Skip to Content
BLSS: Week 5 high school football highlights, scores and more

The high school football season continues this week with a full schedule of games featuring our local teams.

WEEK 5

*Winning team is in BOLD

Thursday 9/16

Twentynine Palms at Cathedral City - Lions win DVL opener 28-17, improve to 4-0 this season

Rancho Christian at Xavier Prep - Saints win 38-14, finish non-league schedule at 2-2-1

Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley - Knights win 17-13, stay perfect on the season at 5-0

Friday 9/17

Redlands at Palm Springs

Chaffey at Rancho Mirage

Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta *Cancelled due to COVID-19

Desert Hot Springs at Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage at Indio

Palm Desert at Santiago

Capistrano Valley Christian at DCA

Yucca Valley at Banning

