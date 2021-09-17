Skip to Content
today at 11:03 PM
Published 10:37 PM

Plays of the Week: Week 5 high school football

There were a lot of great plays on the field this week from our local football players but only one play will be our high school football play of the week.

  1. Jarvis Crawford - Xavier Prep
  2. Luke Sidhu - 29 Palms
  3. Jayvyn Capler - Palm Springs

Vote for your favorite play on the Twitter poll! The winning play will be announced on Monday, Sept. 20 on KESQ News Channel 3.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur every Friday at 11pm for the most complete high school football coverage in the valley.

Blake Arthur

