Desert Empire League issues policy for football games cancelled due to COVID-19

Local Sports Events

According to the Desert Empire League, below is how the league will handle cancellations in the event of COVID-19.



All league contests will award points for contests played. Breakdown as follows:

● 3points for an outright win

● 3points for a win in overtime

● 1point for a loss in overtime



If a game has to be cancelled for Covid-19 related reasons, the game will be considered a no-contest and will not be made up in league play. Schools will have the option to replace the contest with an out of league opponent at their discretion.



Point allocation for Covid-19 cancellation:

● Each team will receive 1.5 pts toward their respective league standing

● Neither team will be credited with a win or a loss (game is considered a no contest)



Final League Standings will be decided based on the following criteria

● Most Points Accumulated



Tie-Breaks for Playoff entry will be decided by (in order):

● Head to Head Record

● Points Scored Plus/Minus of like Opponents

● Overall League Wins

● Place Value

● Power Ranking via Cal Preps if available

● Coin Flip







