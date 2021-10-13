Skip to Content
CV outlasts Indio in instant classic to win DVL title; PD finishes perfect in DEL

The local league volleyball seasons came to a close on Wednesday night with two valley programs finishing with perfect records in their respective league.

Coachella Valley outlasted longtime rival Indio in a five-set thriller, ultimately earning the outright DVL title. The Arabs and Rajahs battled all the way until the final point, as evidenced by the scoring in the match.

Indio 27-25, CV 25-22, Indio 26-24, CV 25-17, CV 15-11.

The Arabs will now head to CIF-SS playoffs after a perfect 12-0 record in league.

Meanwhile, Palm Desert secured the DEL title early on but capped off their sensational season with a perfect 10-0 record in league.

The Aztecs are a legitimate CIF-SS championship contender. Their head coach Becca Brown says this is the best team she's ever had and arguably the best team the valley has ever seen.

Palm Desert was dominant in DEL this year they dropped just one set. They finished the league season with 9 sweeps (3-0). Their lone dropped set came against rival Xavier Prep in which PD still won the match 3-1.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local girls high school volleyball.

