First-ever Stadium Shoot-out to feature 16 local golf professionals competing for $1K first-place prize

The inaugural indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out, benefiting the First Tee of the Coachella Valley, is set to tee off on Tuesday, November 9th at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

This made-for-TV event will feature 16 challengers competing for $1,000 in cash on the Pete Dye Stadium Course’s notorious 17th hole, known as “Alcatraz.”

The player field consists of some of the finest golf professionals in the valley, each of them representing their respective club/course.

* Greg Rubino, The Classic Club, Palm Desert

* Grant Bollin, Desert Horizons, Indian Wells

* Matt Holm, Desert Willow, Palm Desert

* Lehua Wise, The Hideaway, La Quinta

* Derek Morris, Indian Wells Golf Resort

* Josh Tanner, Ironwood Country Club, Palm Desert

* Chris Gilley, La Quinta Country Club

* Ben Nicholas, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage

* Robert Baier, The Palms Golf Club, La Quinta

* Chris Caballero, PGA WEST®

* Bryan Newman, SilverRock Resort, La Quinta

* Scott Frisch, The Springs Country Club, Rancho Mirage

* Jerry Hixson, Tradition Golf Club, Rancho Mirage

* Barry Clayton, Westin Mission Hills, Rancho Mirage

“With so many excellent clubs here in the desert, it’s an honor to host a fun event like this at PGA WEST®, where we have one of the most unique holes in the valley,” said Chris Caballero, Director of Golf at PGA WEST. “I’m looking forward to the camaraderie amongst the competitors and being able to represent PGA WEST® to the best of my ability. In any sport, it’s good to have the home field advantage.”

A limited number of tickets ($25 each), which includes admission and a complimentary breakfast burrito with coffee, are available to the public for purchase here.

In addition to watching the drama unfold live, attendees will be able to check out limited edition Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost vehicles, courtesy of event sponsors indiGO Auto Group and Rolls-Royce Rancho Mirage.

The event will be hosted by KESQ-TV News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.