La Quinta’s Brandun Lee impressive again, improves to 24-0 with 15 straight knockouts

Brandun Lee continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the sport of boxing.

Making his Showtime Championship Boxing debut on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the 22-year-old La Quinta native improved to 24-0 after his knockout win over Juan Heraldez.

Lee finished the fight in the 7th round, earning his 15th straight knockout victory.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we continue to cover the career of Lee, one of the most promising prospects in the sport.