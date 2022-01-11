Desert Valley League changes format for basketball, soccer due to COVID-19 surge

The ongoing pandemic continues to impact local high school sports.

This week, DVL athletic directors decided to adapt their league format for basketball and soccer, due to concerns over COVID-19.

"We wanted to give our kids a way to have a league title. So we thought as a league this was the best way to get that done," said Kai Lyles, Desert Hot Springs athletic director.

In short, league champions will now be decided after seven games, opposed to the normal 14. The abbreviated league season was put in place for fear of not ever finishing the full season.

"Any games after those first seven can be played but they won't count towards determining a league champion," said Lyles.

The DVL is not the only local league dealing with COVID-19. The Desert Empire is dealing with it as well, with some teams having to postpone their games this week.

Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage basketball have been forced to postpone their games this week.

Due to the recent surge of Covid 19, our two games this week at LQ and vs. RM will be postponed.



Rescheduled Game Dates

PD at LQ Friday Jan 21st (5:45pm)

RM at PD Monday Jan 31st (6:30pm) pic.twitter.com/SA86iMNJQL — Aztec_Hoops (@HoopsAztec) January 11, 2022

