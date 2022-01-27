Indio high school grad teams up with race team for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Eric Solis grew up in the desert, attending local elementary schools to Indio high school to even college at COD.

Now, as a successful business owner, founder and CEO of MOVO, he's supporting a race car with the hopes winning and helping his business.

"We're so excited to be part of Daytona this year with the team out of Thermal Club. It is going to be a blast," says Solis who is currently in Florida getting set for the 24-hour race on Saturday at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

The race starts Saturday at 10 a.m. local time and can be streamed on Peacock.

"Watch for the MOVO car to get a podium spot," says Solis.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more local sports stories like this one.