La Quinta boys’ soccer earns outright league championship after comeback win over rival PD

La Quinta boys soccer is now 6-0-3 in the Desert Empire League and has claimed the outright league title.

The Blackhawks beat their biggest rival Palm Desert on Thursday night in double overtime. LQ trailed 1-0 at half but came back to win the game 2-1.

Head coach Scott McKee said via text message following the game, "this game was surreal. For it to end like that was stuff movies are made of."

McKee also added that the game was intense and dramatic, noting that there were many yellow cards and even red cards.

"I'm really proud of the boys and happy to be their coach. They played hard, all the way to a league championship. They worked for this and I'm just really happy this is the result."

LQ still has one league game left on their schedule but because the DEL winter sports season was cut from a 15-game schedule to a 10-game schedule due to COVID, the Blackhawks have mathematically secured the outright title.

LQ hosts Palm Springs on Tuesday with a chance to finish their league season without any losses.