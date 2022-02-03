Skip to Content
By
February 3, 2022 11:10 PM
Published 11:03 PM

Title Trio: Three different girls high school programs earn respective league titles

Xavier Prep girls water polo, Palm Desert girls soccer and Yucca Valley girls basketball are all champions in their respective sport and local league.

The Saints secured their title on Wednesday night, while the Aztecs and Trojans celebrated their victories on Thursday night.

Congratulations to all three varsity winter sports programs on successful seasons. It's now onto the CIF-SS playoffs and a quest for another championship.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

