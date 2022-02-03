Title Trio: Three different girls high school programs earn respective league titles
Xavier Prep girls water polo, Palm Desert girls soccer and Yucca Valley girls basketball are all champions in their respective sport and local league.
1-2-3! Congrats to @XCPAthletics girls water polo🤽♀️ @pdhsofficial girls soccer⚽️and Yucca Valley girls basketball🏀— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 4, 2022
All three are respective league champions! 🏆@B_Btr_2day_wMrK @CoachJohnsonYV @XavierPrepHS @PDAztec_Zink @MyYuccaValley @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @baileyarredondo pic.twitter.com/MGIuLbLVlI
The Saints secured their title on Wednesday night, while the Aztecs and Trojans celebrated their victories on Thursday night.
Congratulations to all three varsity winter sports programs on successful seasons. It's now onto the CIF-SS playoffs and a quest for another championship.
Comments