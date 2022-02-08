2022 Olive Crest golf invitational, hosted by Darnell Bing, benefits at-risk youth and their families

The 2022 Olive Crest golf invitational was at Classic Club in Palm Desert, led by former USC football star Darnell Bing.

This event raised much-needed funds to benefit local at-risk children and their families in the desert communities and Riverside County.

Perfect day 🏌️‍♂️at Classic Club in support of @Olive_Crest. Big support from the community & especially Darnell Bing/@USC_FB alums! pic.twitter.com/vCwOltDgkO — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) February 8, 2022

Olive Crest aims to help to provide a strong, safe family environment for kids.

According to their website, Olive Crest's motto is "strong families, safe kids."

Additionally, "Olive Crest is dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis."