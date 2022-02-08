Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:08 PM

2022 Olive Crest golf invitational, hosted by Darnell Bing, benefits at-risk youth and their families

The 2022 Olive Crest golf invitational was at Classic Club in Palm Desert, led by former USC football star Darnell Bing.

This event raised much-needed funds to benefit local at-risk children and their families in the desert communities and Riverside County.

Olive Crest aims to help to provide a strong, safe family environment for kids.

According to their website, Olive Crest's motto is "strong families, safe kids."

Additionally, "Olive Crest is dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis."

Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content