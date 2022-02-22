Skip to Content
February 22, 2022 11:13 PM
Play suspended at the 22nd Prestige due to windy conditions

The wind continues to impact play at the 22nd Prestige, hosted by the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

2nd round play was suspended in the afternoon due to high gusts, forcing play to be stopped early.

After two days of play, it's a log-jam at the top of the team leader-board, with host school UC-Davis holding a one-shot advantage on the field.

The final day is Wedsneday with the schedule as follows:

  • 6:15am - range opens 
  • 7:45am - players that didn't finish their 2nd round will head to their holes
  • 8:00am - resumption of round two

Round 3 of The Prestige will be an 11:00am shotgun start in foursomes. The plan is to re-pair by score.

Stay with KESQ for coverage - highlights and reaction from the final round of the Prestige.

