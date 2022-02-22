Play suspended at the 22nd Prestige due to windy conditions

The wind continues to impact play at the 22nd Prestige, hosted by the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

2nd round play was suspended in the afternoon due to high gusts, forcing play to be stopped early.

Golf legend, 3x all Pac-10 & 1994 national champion at @GoStanford, Casey Martin comments on the difficult conditions at @PGAWESTGOLF for the 22nd annual Prestige. Martin played with Tiger at @StanfordMGolf and is current head coach at @OregonMGolf. @GoDucks @StanfordSteve82 pic.twitter.com/aKrNP7kKrb — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 23, 2022

After two days of play, it's a log-jam at the top of the team leader-board, with host school UC-Davis holding a one-shot advantage on the field.

The final day is Wedsneday with the schedule as follows:

6:15am - range opens

7:45am - players that didn't finish their 2nd round will head to their holes

8:00am - resumption of round two

Round 3 of The Prestige will be an 11:00am shotgun start in foursomes. The plan is to re-pair by score.

Nice to see @BeaverMGolf knows what’s up when it comes to local food joints. They’re here for the Prestige but were grubbing hard tonight at El Ranchito Taco Shop, one of the best spots in town! @OregonState @OSUBeaverFan @oregonstbuzztap — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 23, 2022

Stay with KESQ for coverage - highlights and reaction from the final round of the Prestige.