Student Athlete of the Week – Bella Mejia

Bella Mejia is a Palm Desert senior that is heavily involved in athletics. She serves on the athletic training staff and has set herself apart for her dedication and passion for the program.

"She’s just a great kid and my right hand. Without her, I would be lost," said head athletic trainer Carlos Ayala. "This is my first year and she was the first one to come out and help me out a lot."

"Considering I’ve only done it one year it definitely has taught me a lot of life skills with time management. Constantly having to talk to so many different people. Plus leadership and team skills working with five or six people at a time," said Mejia. "It was really eye-opening this year learning all the different life skills."

Part of the job does include watching from the sidelines.

But Bella also is an athlete herself. Loves to lace them up for softball season.

Certainly a lot on her plate. Which is impressive considering she does have over a 3.5 GPA.

"One big factor like I said is time management. Especially during the athletic training here in the room. I would take advantage of any downtime we had. Doing homework in the room or simply just up late at night or taking advantage of weekend time," said Mejia.

Bella says she loves competing as an Aztec and values camaraderie with her teammates.

The Palm Desert school pride is infectious.

"As a school as a whole and everyone here like you said comes together as a family," said Mejia. "We are all very inclusive when it comes to the community here at our school."

"Bella’s great she gets along with everyone. With the athletes, with admin, coaches. She goes above and beyond to accommodate everyone," said Ayala.