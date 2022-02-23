Shadow Hills, Desert Christian girls basketball survive semifinal thrillers, punch ticket to respective to CIF-SS championship

On an incredibly wild Wednesday, two of our four local teams survived their respective semifinal game, advancing to play for a CIF-SS title.

Shadow Hills girls basketball outlasted Trinity Classical Academy 60-58 in the 3AA semifinal. The No. 2 ranked Knights will now play top-ranked Oaks Christian on the road Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the 5AA semifinal, DCA defeated Laguna Beach in overtime. The Conquerors came back to tie the game in the 4th quarter and pulled out a gutsy 53-50 victory in the extra period.

DCA will be at home on Saturday in their championship game against Capo Valley Christian, another team from south Orange County.

As for the other two local teams on Wednesday night, Yucca Valley girls basketball fell to Cerritos in the 3A semifinal. The Trojans lost 64-51 at home.

And in boys soccer, Desert Mirage came up short against Artesia, falling 2-1 at home in Division 5. The Rams had aspirations for another CIF championship but came up just short of getting a chance to add their 5th in program history.

After Wednesday night, just two local teams remain for the local winter sports season.

