Shadow Hills, Yucca Valley win respective first round game of CIF State tournament
The Lady Knights and Trojans are moving on in the CIF State tournament for girls basketball.
No. 7 seed Shadow Hills came back to defeat No. 10 Fallbrook in Division 3, 50-44 the final in Indio.
Couple of stars tonight in the first round of the @CIFState tournament.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 2, 2022
1. the DJ
2. Sonia Urbina
Spinnin' and shootin' it, both were feelin' it in a comeback WIN for the Knights over Fallbrook.@KESQ @AthleticsSHHS @BaileyKESQ @RqtGirl pic.twitter.com/UkJ7ta8dXN
Meanwhile, top-seeded Yucca Valley dominated Garfield in Division 4, 52-26 the final on the high desert.
Both area teams will now play Thursday in the 2nd round.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school basketball.
