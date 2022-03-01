Skip to Content
Shadow Hills, Yucca Valley win respective first round game of CIF State tournament

The Lady Knights and Trojans are moving on in the CIF State tournament for girls basketball.

No. 7 seed Shadow Hills came back to defeat No. 10 Fallbrook in Division 3, 50-44 the final in Indio.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Yucca Valley dominated Garfield in Division 4, 52-26 the final on the high desert.

Both area teams will now play Thursday in the 2nd round.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school basketball.

